National C/ships to get off to fast start tomorrow -Hutson says AAG ready to go

“We are all set and ready to go” were the words of president of the Athletic Association of Guyana (AAG), Aubrey Hutson yesterday regarding the three-day National Senior Championships which gets off to a fast start tomorrow at the National Track and Field Centre.

During a media update at the headquarters of the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) at Liliendaal, Hutson also stated that some of the nation’s premier athletes will be competing for potential Olympic berths, medals and cash incentives.

“There will be medals and prize money for the top three finishers in every event and I know for sure that most of our athletes from outside of Guyana are competing at our National Championships. This event is packed,” Hutson highlighted.