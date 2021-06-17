Ten years for man over fatal beating of pork knocker at Kurupung

Otis McCurdy who admitted being part of a group back in 2016 that fatally beat a pork knocker; was yesterday morning sentenced to 10 years in prison by Justice Navindra Singh, before whom he appeared at the High Court in Suddie.

McCurdy accepted that between June 18th and 19th of 2016, he unlawfully killed Shawn McDonald, whose body the prosecution said was later found in a metal tank at his Kurupung, Region Seven camp.

In a brief address to the court, McCurdy said that he was sorry for his actions and sought forgiveness from the family of the deceased.