Homes for young professionals to be built on East Bank

Homes are to be constructed for young professionals at Plantation Little/Great Diamond, Plantation Prospect and Plantation Providence, all on the East Bank of Demerara, according to Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal.

Croal made this disclosure on Monday in his written responses to questions asked by APNU+AFC MP Annette Ferguson.

The responses were circulated during Monday’s sitting on the National Assembly.