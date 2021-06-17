Ten thousand COVID cash grants distributed in Region Four from Dec 28 to 30 -Persaud

A total of 10,000 COVID-19 cash grants were distributed in Region Four areas from December 28th to December 30th, last year.

The amount represents 10% of the additional $2.5 billion that was approved by the National Assembly to bolster the government’s COVID-19 relief effort programme in Region Four.

These revelations were made in written answers provided by Minister of Human Services and Social Security Vindhya Persaud during last Thursday’s sitting of the National Assembly in response to questions asked by APNU+AFC MP Annette Ferguson surrounding the distribution.