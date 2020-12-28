Granger lauds COVID relief

Distribution of the $25,000 per household COVID-19 stimulus grant is currently underway on the East Bank of Demerara and former President David Granger yesterday collected for his household.

Remarking that it was a “laudable initiative” the former President said that while the sum is small, it will come in handy for many as a number of persons lost their jobs during the pandemic.

“There are a lot of people in Guyana, although it is not much, will help to provide some relief at this time of year. My only wish was that so many persons did not lose their jobs…,” he told the Department of Public Information (DPI) .