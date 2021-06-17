Sputnik V second doses still being awaited

Arrangements for the second dose of Sputnik V shots are still being made even as the COVID-19 vaccination programme in the country continues.

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony during his daily COVID-19 update sought to reassure persons who took their first dose of Sputnik V that they will receive their second jab.

“For the Sputnik V which is a totally different vaccine for your second dose, we don’t have in country right now but we are making the arrangements to make sure that we can get it in as soon as possible,” Dr. Anthony said. The country has been out of second doses of the vaccine for almost three weeks.