It’s time to stop the categorization of persons as VIPs

Dear Editor,

Since the United Nations Declaration of Human Rights was ratified in 1948, collaborative efforts have been made worldwide to elucidate and support human rights. I am lobbying the United Nations (U.N) via the Resident Representative and the Office of the High Commission for Human Rights (OHCHR), to work towards stopping the categorization of people as Very Important Persons (VIPs). In recognizing their valuable and indisputable contributions to humankind, the acronym could remain for facile transition but it would be interpreted as Very Influential or Impactful Person. Continuing the present interpretation of VIP encourages a proliferation of authoritarianism, narcissism, abuse and criminal activity.

Many philosophers theorize that the human need is to be respected and appreciated. I would venture to add two more, which are to be safe and healthy. Everyone should be respected and appreciated, unless their actions deviate from acceptable human behaviour. Justifiably, those who are supremely good or able to display their goodness or accomplishments may obtain more accolades and respect than regular people. However, we are seeing leaders from presidents, monarchical heads, celebrities and heads of organizations abuse their positions. We are left to wonder how we had regarded these people as VIPs over a prolonged period, only to see them disgraced by their unethical and ruthless behaviour.

The U.N Resident Representative spoke eloquently and pertinently recently on World Environmental Day, emphasizing not only the importance of our mangroves but also urban planning and design. I urge her to address this issue of VIPs and to make representations in regard to changing this description as it is applied to human beings. One of the world’s leaders, the United States of America, has it enshrined in their Declaration of Independence that all men are created equal. To reiterate, they should so remain unless they should become undesirables.

Sincerely,

Conrad Barrow