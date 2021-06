Veteran West Indies pacer, Kemar Roach reckons his side can out bowl the South Africans out twice as they prepare to head into the second Test which begins tomorrow.

Roach, believes the experience in the bowling department of the Caribbean unit is superior to that of South Africa despite the fact that the West Indies lost the first test match inside three days by an innings and 63 runs.

In that contest, West Indies were bundled out for 97 and 162.