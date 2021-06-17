Selection mistakes, batting first cost WI first Test

Says Joseph (Reds) Perreira

As I look towards tomorrow’s second Test commencement, I do not expect the West Indies to bounce back with a victory after playing so poorly in the opening Test.

Assessing the West Indies second Test line-up, I can only see one change, that is, Cornwall being left out for the inclusion of Alzarri Joseph. Kieran Powell will continue to take the place of Nkrumah Bonner, who will be out because of the concussion protocol. My 11 therefore, is, Kraigg Brathwaite (Capt.), Powell, Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, Jermaine Blackwood, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Joshua DaSilva, Joseph, Kemar Roach and Jayden Seales.

Gabriel is being assessed and has been working out in the nets, but it will not be advisable for Coach Phil Simmons and lead selector Roger Harper to risk him at this time.