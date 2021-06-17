Guyana to participate in FIDE online tournament in August

Guyana will participate in the FIDE (International Chess Federation) Online Cadets and Youth Rapid World Cup from August 1-31.
According to the Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) Guyana will be represented in five categories, the under-10, under-12, under-14, under-16 and under-18.
Each category will require three players and in an effort to help arrive at the players to comprise the various categories, the GCF will be staging a qualifying tournament on Saturday and all chess players up to the age of 18 are invited to participate.