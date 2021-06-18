Guyana News

Baramita Council Secretary dies in bus crash

Secretary of the Baramita Village Council Wanita Sobers was killed in an accident along the Baramita Main Access Road on Wednesday afternoon.

The police, in a statement, said that Sobers, who hailed from Central Baramita Village, North West District, was at the time of the accident seated in the front passenger seat of a minibus.

The minibus, BPP9730, driven by Deonarine Kumar, 23, of Citrus Grove, Port Kaituma, North West District, was proceeding west along the southern side of the road with five passengers descending a hill at about 30 to 40 km/h.