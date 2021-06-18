East Montgomery tailings pond collapses, house reportedly washed away

The tailings pond at the East Montgomery Mines, Linden has collapsed resulting in flooding which is affecting residents living in the area.
Deron Adams, Chairman of Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice), told Stabroek News last night that he received reports at about 9.30 pm yesterday that the tailings pond at the Mines had collapsed. He said that a resident has told him that her home had been completely washed away and he was informed that the water is flooding the Three Friends Mines and Maria Elizabeth.