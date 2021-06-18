Guyana News

East Montgomery tailings pond collapses, house reportedly washed away

Water gushing from the pond (Screen grab from Region 10 Facebook page)
By

The tailings pond at the East Montgomery Mines, Linden has collapsed resulting in flooding which is affecting residents living in the area.

Deron Adams, Chairman of Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice), told Stabroek News  last night that he received reports at about 9.30 pm yesterday that the tailings pond at the Mines had collapsed. He said that a resident has told him that her home had been completely washed away and he was informed that the water is flooding the Three Friends Mines and Maria Elizabeth.