Denmark soccer star Christian Eriksen will have a heart-starter device implanted in response to his collapse during Saturday’s Euro 2020 game against Finland.

The device is an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD), which helps to regulate a heart’s rhythm.

“After Christian has been through different heart examinations, it has been decided that he should have an ICD,” team doctor Morten Boesen said in a statement. “This device is necessary after a cardiac attack due to rhythm disturbances.