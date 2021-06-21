French Red Cross sending flood relief supplies

The Embassy of France in Suriname and Guyana on Friday announced that the French Regional Intervention Platform for the Americas and the Caribbean, part of the French Red Cross, has consolidated and shipped a large donation to Guyana, considering the ongoing floods here and the disaster that has been declared.

The cargo loaded on the French military vessel Dumont d’Urville, consisting of 9.45 tons contains various items to bring first aid and relief for the affected population, a release from the Embassy said. It will sail from Martinique and is expected to arrive here during the weekend.