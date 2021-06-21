Sand Creek teacher, 22, succumbs to COVID

A 22-year-old teacher from Sand Creek in the South Rupununi who was infected with COVID-19 is the latest to succumb to the virus.
Marvalene Marco died yesterday morning at the Lethem hospital in Region Nine where she was admitted after testing positive for COVID-19. This was confirmed by a member of the South Rupununi District Council, who related to Stabroek News that Marco recently tested positive for COVID-19. She was experiencing severe symptoms of the virus when she was taken to the hospital in Lethem.