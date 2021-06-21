Fourth person dies following Fort Wellington crash 

Lakeram Mangal who was hospitalised following the deadly crash at Fort Wellington on June 14th succumbed at the Georgetown Public Hospital yesterday.
Mangal, 57, of Lot 696 Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam along with two others were injured following the accident which had initially claimed the lives of hire car driver Carlos Edwards Jr, 23, of Number 39 Stanleytown, New Amsterdam; former Police Sergeant, Hookumchand Permanand, 59, an overseas-based Guyanese of Number 36 Village, Corentyne and Shabana Latiff, 36, of Brothers Village, East Bank Berbice.