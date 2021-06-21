Dear Editor,

Long before I worked with Clairmonte Taitt in a production, I knew of the famed Woodbine House or Taitt House (now Cara Lodge) in Quamina Street and its contribution to nurturing and producing many artistic talents in Guyana. Many, not with us anymore and a few are still around to share their memories. Ken Corsbie is with us, one of the old crowd.

In 1989, the then United States Information Service (formerly JFK Library) in Guyana sponsored the staging of the play ‘Long Day’s Journey into Night’ by Eugene O’Neil in honour of the notable American playwright’s 100th birth anniversary.

It was produced by The Theatre Company, directed by Ron Robinson. The cast was Clairmonte Taitt, Margaret Lawrence, Gordon Marshall, Jasper Adams and Maya Trotz. It opened at the Theatre Guild on Thursday, May 18th, 1989 with a Gala performance in aid of The Theatre Renovation Fund and ran for 5 nights.

Clairmonte was a quiet and reserved actor whose presence was hardly noticeable except when he was on stage. His sterling performance in this production earned him the Best Actor award by the Theatre Arts Award.

That was his last production in Guyana.

In 2006, the Michael Gilkes production ‘Last of the Redmen’ produced by GEMS Theatre Productions and starring Michael Gilkes was staged in the Ballet Room of Cara Lodge, then taken on tour to St. Lucia, Trinidad and Barbados. The production in Barbados had a combination of Gilkes on stage, Ken Corsbie as set designer and Clairmonte Taitt as Music director. I experienced another facet of the talent of this son of the soil.

Needless to say that those were memorable days of the theatre industry. An era gone by…is it recoverable!!

Farewell Clairmonte from all those who had the opportunity of working with you on or off stage.

Yours faithfully,

Gem Madhoo-Nascimento

of GEMS Theatre Productions