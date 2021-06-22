Todd discusses governance, other issues with US Under Secretary of State

Guyana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd yesterday, engaged in a teleconference with Ambassador Victoria Nuland, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, Department of State of the United States.

According to a release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during the teleconference, Todd and Nuland discussed several areas of mutual interest between Guyana and the United States, including matters pertaining to democracy, governance, regional security in the hemisphere and enhanced business relations.

No further details were provided in the ministry statement.

The US Embassy today issued the following statement:

Under Secretary Victoria Nuland Telephone Meeting with Minister Todd

As part of Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland’s engagement with key foreign ministers throughout the region, the Under Secretary and Foreign Minister Hugh Todd spoke yesterday, June 21, 2021. The Under Secretary thanked the Minister for Guyana’s recent vote in the OAS on Nicaragua, and praised the Ali administration for its commitment to transparency and governance, economic prosperity for all citizens, and strengthening regional security. The Under Secretary underscored the United States’ continuing support to Guyana.