Trinidad: Former UNC candidate charged with shooting at wife

(Trinidad Guardian) Former UNC candidate in the 2015 General Elections, Wayne Munro, 53, was granted cash bail in the sum of $15,000 when he appeared virtually before Magistrate Indra Ramoo-Haynes at the Arima Magistrates’ Court on Monday charged with seven offences stemming from a domestic dispute where he allegedly shot at his common-law wife.

Munro, was also instructed by the magistrate to vacate the premises at Fairley Street, Tunapuna, refrain from communicating with his common-law wife, stay 100 meters away from her and her children and to report to the Tunapuna Police Station every Wednesday between 6 am to 6 pm.

Munro is expected to reappear on July 19 to answer to the charges.

Munro, of Fairley Street, Tunapuna was charged with the following offences:

1. Possession of Firearm to endanger life,

2. Possession of Ammunition to endanger life,

3. Three counts of Shooting with intent to do grievous bodily harm,

4. Two counts of Exposing a child to danger.

On Saturday, a report was made by his common-law wife to the Tunapuna Police Station regarding a domestic dispute.

PC Payne of the Gender-Based Violence Unit was detailed to investigate.

Based on extensive investigations conducted, Munro was arrested on

Sunday and his firearm together with 16 rounds of 9-millimetre ammunition was taken away.

According to a police report, at about 10.30 am on Saturday, the couple were at Fairly Street in Tunapuna when a dispute broke out.

The 42-year-old woman told police that as a result of the dispute, her common-law husband, who is a lecturer at UWI Open Campus, also a former member of Parliament for Tunapuna and who is an owner of a licensed firearm, pointed it in her direction and fired a shot.

Based on that information WPC Yates approached the suspect and told him of the report made, cautioned him and requested that he hand over the firearm and ammunition.

Munro, police said, who made no response, complied with the officer’s instructions and was arrested as a result of instructions received and taken to the Tunapuna Police Station.

Statements were recorded which were handed over along with the firearm, ammunition and FUL Card over to PC Payne of the Gender-Based Unit to continue enquiries.

The scene was visited by the Northern Division CSI where one spent shell and projectile was recovered.