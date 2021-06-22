U19 World Cup host countries to be confirmed next month- Grave

With West Indies set to host the International Cricket Council’s Under-19 World Cup next year, Chief Executive Officer, Johnny Grave said host countries will be confirmed next month.

In an invited comment, Grave stated, “Host countries will be confirmed once the ICC have ratified our recommendations at their board meeting in mid-July.”

Grave confirmed that the bidding process was closed back in May and Guyana had “sent their final documents last week but their official expression of interest was received before the deadline,” as was the case with all potential host countries.

Those selected will have the opportunity to promote their country to over 75 million people who will be watching from all over the world. This tournament will also inject an estimated US$10 million into the economy of each host nation.

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr., had made the disclosure that he believes Guyana has a strong bid in the competitive process to host the 16-team 50-over tournament in January.

Recently he told the media, The ministry, on behalf of the Government of Guyana, has submitted its bid to CWI for hosting the Under-19 World Cup in January. We’ve submitted that earlier in the week.

“The ministry is confident of being able to be successful in that bid, but obviously it’s still a competitive process, it has to be evaluated. But we believe our bid is strong,” he said.

Countries were required to demonstrate their ability to stage the matches by providing adequate match and training facilities, undergo a venue inspection, provide immigration, customs, medical and security support, as well as other operational and logistical requirements including accommodation for the members of the teams, match officials and broadcast crew. While the region has not hosted the event before, Guyana has successfully hosted the 2007 50-over Men’s Cup, 2010 T20 Men’ and Women’s World Cup and 2018 Women’s T20 World Cup.

West Indies won the Youth tournament back in 2016 when Guyanese, Shimron Hetmyer led the side that featured countrymen, Keemo Paul and Tevin Imlach in Bangladesh.