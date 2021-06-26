Anthony urges compliance with COVID guidelines amidst concerns over Delta variant

While reporting “steady progress” in the uptake of second doses of COVID-19 vaccines, Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony on Friday stressed the need for citizens to continue to follow guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus, especially given the detection of the Delta variant in several countries.

During Friday’s COVID-19 update, Anthony said that as of Thursday 230,486 received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and this accounts for 47.4% of adult population, while 104,605 have received both doses, which accounts for 21.5% of adult population.

“I think we are making steady progress in terms of people getting their second dose,” he said. He stressed, however, that persons should continue follow the guidelines to ensure maximum protection, especially considering the detection elsewhere of the Delta COVID-19 variant, which seems to be much more dangerous than the rest.