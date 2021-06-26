CCJ rules in favour of Kayman Sankar Group against Blairmont Rice

Declaring that the decade-old case was “acrimonious, long, and tortuous” considering its straightforward background, the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) yesterday ruled that Blairmont Rice Investment Incorporated did breach its contract with the Kayman Sankar Group of Companies and this was sufficient grounds for the latter to repudiate a land sales agreement.

The Trinidad-based court of last resort for Guyana in its judgment delivered yesterday, has ordered Blairmont Rice to pay Kayman Sankar basic costs in the sum of $1,705,250. The question of damages to be paid by Blairmont Rice to the Kayman Sankar Group remains at the High Court here.

The CCJ found the breach to have been serious by Blairmont’s (the Appellant) default on two required payments before Kayman Sankar (the Respondents) claimed to repudiate the agreements for the purchase of land at Von Better and Blairmont on the West Berbice.