The Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) on Thursday held its 9th annual blood drive at its Water Street branch in partnership with the National Blood Transfusion Service (NBTS).

A total of 22 units of blood were donated during the drive.

“The drive began in 2012 by then Branch Manager Terry Gopaul to coincide with World Blood Donor Day and targeted both staff and customers,” Raymond Forde, Officer in Charge, Water Street Branch, was quoted as saying in a press release issued by the bank.