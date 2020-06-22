GBTI staff donate 25 units of blood

The Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry Limited (GBTI) on Thursday hosted its annual blood drive at its Water Street branch and its staff donated 25 units.

A press release from the bank said that Thursday’s blood drive marked eight years since GBTI has been collaborating with the Ministry of Public Health/National Blood Transfusion Service, in accordance with the observation of World Blood Donor Day, celebrated on June 14th.

Juanita Persaud, Water Street Branch Manager, said the decision to proceed with the activity was made, after it was viewed as a Corporate Social Responsibility, while staying in line with COVID-19 precautions.

Donors included veteran Christopher Mackintosh, Christine Chin-Kanhai, Esther Marville, Yuvraj Bhagwandeen, Adeeb Bacchus, Mercedes Low-Koon, Sherisha Adams, Godwin Fernandes and Mahendra Deonarine. First-time donors included, Susan Ghanie, Raneesha Ramnanan, Mickelo Dodson and Scott Johnson.

“I always wanted to donate, I always wanted to feel what it is like,” Ghanie said.

Dodson echoed similar sentiments.