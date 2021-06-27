EPA seeks public input for looming gas-to-shore impact study 

With the impact assessment for the US$900 million Wales gas-to-shore project imminent, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Friday invited public submissions on the scope of the study for the project, which is intended to begin operations in 2024.
In a public notice, the EPA noted that the project, with attendant onshore and offshore components, could have possible effects on the environment, including impacts to marine water quality, air quality, marine and terrestrial flora and fauna, socio-economic resources, among others