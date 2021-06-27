Guyana News

Learning Channel launches ‘Whiz Kids’ game show to boost NGSA preparations 

-Mathletes and Spelling Bee programmes in pipeline

Some of the Guyana Learning Channel’s Whiz Kids game show contestants pose with the Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand during the official launch of the show at NCERD on Friday (Ministry of Education Photo)
The Guyana Learning Channel on Friday officially its new ‘Whiz Kids’ game show, which is currently aimed at helping Grade Six students prepare for their upcoming national assessment.

According to the Ministry of Education, the game show features Grade Six students from various primary schools competing against each other by answering questions on the four subject areas on which they will be assessed for the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) in August: Mathematics, English Language, Science and Social Studies.