After defeat by S/A, Pakistan looms

By Joseph `Reds’ Perreira

Commentator

As I drove away from the Daren Sammy ground on Monday, June 21, after the defeat by South Africa in the second test, I was conscious of having never seen West Indian batsmen so vulnerable to genuine fast, short-pitched bowling.

In the coming month coach Phil Simmons will no doubt have his hands full with the white ball 20/20 matches against South Africa and later Australia, so the obvious question being asked in the Caribbean is what preparations will be put in place for the test squad by Simmons himself, Roger Harper, Chief Selector and Director of Coaching, Jimmy Adams.