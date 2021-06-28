Catalyst launched for agro-processors

The USAID Eastern and Southern Caribbean Mission and the Guyana Economic Development Trust (GEDT) have launched an incubator and accelerator for Guyanese agro-processors.

According to a press release from the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and GEDT, the processing of agricultural outputs or agro-processing is becoming an increasingly important source for employment. Agro-processing can also contribute to wealth creation for small-scale operators and marginalized groups in Guyana.

The release noted that in 2019, Guyana’s agriculture sector contributed 18% to GDP. However, the release said that based on international data, production and export of processed foods such as fruit preserves, sauces and seasonings, ground spices, snack foods, cocoa processing, and herbal teas were negligible relative to the agriculture sector’s overall contribution to GDP.

“We see the (Economic Development Incubator and Accelerator) EDIA as catalytic, an innovative private sector project that will support development in the region, while ushering in economic prosperity. Small and growing businesses (SGBs), while they are succeeding, need more capital and technical assistance. This is important as SGBs are the future of economic development, and particularly in this region where climate resilience is a significant issue,” the release quoted Regional Representative, USAID Eastern and Southern Caribbean, Clinton White as saying.

The release also quotes Oslene Carrington, CEO of the GEDT who stated “We’re beyond excited to work with USAID to support Guyanese agro-processors. Applications for the accelerator will open shortly, and virtual training begins in September. The EDIA will provide up to 30 agro-processors in Guyana with training and hands-on technical assistance, in collaboration with our international partners. They’ll also vie for non-reimbursable grants, awarded to five of the most promising companies, to help them grow. We’re looking for the best products, with the greatest chance of driving export growth.”

Carrington, according to the release, advised interested persons and agro-processors to join the mailing list at the following website – www.theguyanatrust.org – for notifications when the application process will open.