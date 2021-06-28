Walsh sees improved fitness in WI women

Head coach of the West Indies women’s team, Courtney Walsh says he has seen improvement in the side’s fitness as they prepare to face Pakistan women’s team later this week. During a press conference Saturday, the former fast bowler pointed out that the fitness level was not where it could be but has improved since the last time the ladies took to the field last September.

“We had frank open discussions and that level of step up there is improvement in all the tests they have done. The fitness is getting better, it is not where we want it to be but it is heading in the right direction, the scale is going up which is what you want and once we get up to where we can be or should be then that is one area we don’t have to worry about because it’s just maintenance from then…,” Walsh said.