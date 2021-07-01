Former manager of Golden Jaguars dies from COVID

Former Manager of the Golden Jaguars football team Mark Xavier died on Tuesday after contracting the COVID-19 virus which has claimed more than 450 lives in Guyana.

Xavier died at the Infectious Diseases Hospital at Liliendaal a few days after he was admitted. While it is unclear whether he had any underling health conditions, he was not vaccinated against the virus. Xavier was born in Linden.

In a statement, the Guyana Football Federation President Wayne Forde offered his sympathies to the family of Xavier. “Xavier, a passionate and long-term supporter of football in Guyana, served with distinction in his role as coordinating manager of the Golden Jaguars under former Head Coach Jamaal Shabazz. He passed away on Tuesday evening in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit. Mark’s unwavering commitment to – and passion for – football and his service to our community set an impressive example for others. He was a true servant of football,” Forde stated before once again expressing his condolences on behalf of the Federation.