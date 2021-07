Most of the Sinopharm vaccines recently ordered by the government have arrived in Guyana with the remainder due here on Saturday.

This was disclosed by Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony yesterday during his COVID-19 update where he stated that as a result, the country now has more Sinopharm shots for both first and second doses. Earlier in June, Anthony had announced that the government had ordered 100,000 doses of the Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccines at a cost of about US$15 per dose.