Works Ministry carries out critical road works in Region Ten

The Ministry of Public Works (MoPW) yesterday conducted restoration works on the Wisroc Road, Linden, following a request by the Regional Chairman, Derron Adams.

Adams told Sunday Stabroek that following a letter he sent to the MoPW, it sent a team to Region Ten, along with equipment to conduct necessary critical road works. According to the letter, sent to the Ministry on May 17, and seen by this newspaper, Adams made a case for the rehabilitation of several roads within the region. It was stated that these roads were severely deteriorating and were not approved for attention in the 2021 budgetary allocation for the region.