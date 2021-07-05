PPP rhetoric

Dear Editor,

When the PPP starts using an open list system whereby Members elect the Leaders of the party as opposed to the closed list system with the Central Executive fielding the candidates then I would be more inclined to believe that they are serious about practicing what they preach in saying that they want to be inclusive in Government.

Until then Guyanese will just view the rhetoric of the PPP as ‘sound bites’.

Getting the PPP/C to practice inclusive governance when they use a less democratic mode of governance in the PPP is a monumental task.

Sometimes, small changes can make a big difference in our outlook.

What is it that the old guards in the PPP are afraid of?

Yours faithfully,

Sean Ori