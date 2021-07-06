President participating in CARICOM Heads meeting

President Irfaan Ali is participating in the 42nd Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community.
The virtual two-day meeting which began yesterday is expected to address a wide range of issues, including the impact of recent natural disasters affecting Caribbean nations, the removal of regional roaming charges to help enhance the ICT sector, the push towards a common CARICOM Tourism policy; the post-Covid-19 revival of regional air transportation; and, ongoing issues related to tax transparency, blacklisting, and de-risking, according to a statement from the Office of the President.