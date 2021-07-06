Guyana News

President participating in CARICOM Heads meeting

President Irfaan Ali and his team yesterday (Office of the President photo)
President Irfaan Ali is participating in the 42nd Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community.

The virtual two-day meeting which began yesterday is expected to address a wide range of issues, including the impact of recent natural disasters affecting Caribbean nations, the removal of regional roaming charges to help enhance the ICT sector, the push towards a common CARICOM Tourism policy; the post-Covid-19 revival of regional air transportation; and, ongoing issues related to tax transparency, blacklisting, and de-risking, according to a statement from the Office of the President.