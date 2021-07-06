Taxi driver’s car recovered after La Penitence robbery

Two men robbed a taxi-driver of his car on Friday night as he was dropping off passengers at Middle Road, La Penitence.

The car was found abandoned in South Ruimveldt on Saturday, according to the police, who also said that four 9mm spent shells were found in the vehicle.

In a statement, police said that around 9.30 pm on Friday the taxi-driver was in the vicinity of Gomal Fish and Chip Place on Middle Road to drop off the passengers, who had hired him. Immediately after the passengers exited the vehicle, the suspects immediately approached on a blue motorcycle.