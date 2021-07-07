Armed bandits flee after failed bid to break into East Canje business

Two armed bandits escaped after they failed to gain entry into an East Canje, Berbice beer garden during the wee hours of yesterday morning.

The men who were armed with a gun and cutlass were only able to cart off three cases of XL and half a case of beer from the bond located at the back of the owner’s house and business.

The men attempted to rob Ashana’s Beer Garden which is operated by Jagnarine Persaud also known as “Balram” at Number Two Village, East Canje, Berbice just before 3 am. A Superbet is also operated at the location.

According to the owners, the men first pushed their hands through a part of the bond and stole the items. However, while the perpetrators were making attempts to gain entry to the owner’s house, they fled after realizing that the owners were awake and active in the upper flat. “They come up the landing but when they see us awake inside they run get away.”

Stabroek News was told that the owners noticed the men on the CCTV cameras after which the perpetrators used a pair of boots to block the camera.

The perpetrators reportedly escaped by jumping the back fence into an empty lot.

Meanwhile, the owners were extremely upset with the New Amsterdam Police Station as according to them the ranks only arrived at the location around minutes to 5 am despite them phoning the station several times. The owners said that they were forced to contact senior police officers so as to get a response from the ranks. “We could a dead here then they would a come. We kept calling and they said they were coming then they leave the phone to ring out”, one owner relayed.

The perpetrators were heavily masked and wore sunglasses so as to conceal their identities. An investigation is ongoing.