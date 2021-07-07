GHRA welcomes former Top Cop’s letter on West Berbice disturbances

The Guyana Human Rights Association (GHRA) has welcomed a letter in yesterday’s Stabroek News by former Police Commissioner Seelall Persaud on the West Coast Berbice disturbances last year including the murders of cousins Joel and Isaiah Henry.

In a statement yesterday, the GHRA noted that the letter made the case that “political rather than other factors were responsible for the electoral disturbances on West Coast Berbice in 2020. His carefully documented commentary on the political dimensions of the …disturbances and murders constitutes a valuable public service.

“The retired Commissioner prioritizes political incitement rather than ethnic animosities as the root cause of the disturbances; ….; raises the possible influence of organized crime if the Henry murders were in fact linked to their destroying a ganja field and notes the destruction of forensic evidence at the crime scenes. The Guyana Human Rights Association endorses all these points”.