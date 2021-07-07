One child in COVID-19 ICU – Health Minister

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony yesterday said that one child is currently a patient at the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit.

This was disclosed during his COVID-19 update where he stated that authorities will continue to monitor children who are COVID-19 patients. Last week, the minister reported that since the beginning of the pandemic over 1,500 children between the ages of one month and 14 years have been infected with the novel coronavirus.

On Tuesday, Anthony noted that of the number of persons currently hospitalised with COVID-19, three are children and only one of the three is in the ICU. “Three are children, two are in the wards, so they’re not in the ICU, they are in the wards and their prognosis looks quite good and we have one child right now in the ICU,” he reported.