Magistrate discharges two accused in Isaiah Henry murder

Two of the three men accused of murdering West Berbice teen Isaiah Henry last September were discharged yesterday after a magistrate found that the evidence against them was insufficient.

As a result of Magistrate Peter Hugh’s decision, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Shalimar Ali-Hack has requested the documents taken at the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the charge against Vinod Gopaul, called “Magga,” of Yakusari North, Black Bush Polder, Corentyne, Berbice and Anil Sancharra, called ‘Dan Pole’ and ‘Rasta,’ of D’Edward Village, West Coast Berbice, in order to decide on how to proceed.

Magistrate Hugh, who conducted the PI at the Blairmount Magistrate’s Court, agreed with the submission of defence attorney Dexter Todd, who argued that the state did not present any admissible evidence against his clients.

However, while the men were discharged for Isaiah Henry’s murder, they are still facing a joint charge for the murder of his cousin, Joel Henry. A PI into the remaining charge is due to begin on August 10th, 2021.

Meanwhile, the DPP, in a statement, maintained that there was sufficient evidence against the two accused. She said she has requested the documents taken at the PI in order to ascertain why the accused were discharged and take appropriate action.”

Gopaul and Sancharra were charged jointly with the murders, while a third man, Akash Singh, called ‘Monkey,’ of Zeelugt Squatting Area, East Bank Essequibo, who police say has implicated his co-accused in the crimes, was charged separately

The mutilated bodies of Isaiah, 16, and Joel, 18, were found on September 6th, 2020, a day after they left home for the Cotton Tree backlands to pick coconuts.

After they did not return home, relatives lodged a report with the police and subsequently launched a search. It was while searching that the bodies of the teens were discovered, triggering a series of protests on the West Coast of Berbice.

Autopsies performed on the bodies of the teenagers showed that they both died from haemorrhaging and shock due to multiple wounds.

Police have said during questioning by ranks of the CID’s Major Crimes Unit, Singh confessed to his involvement in the crime and implicated the others.

Singh, according to a statement given to police, has said the destruction of marijuana that he and the other accused planted, was the motive behind the murders. The cousins were purportedly implicated in the destruction of the plants by another person.