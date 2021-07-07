Do breathalyzer tests make sense?

Dear Editor,

I just ask for a small space in your columns to ask:

Does it make any sense for the authorities to give breathalyzer “tests” to persons involved in vehicular accidents, after the case of Gary Best was dismissed? And couldn’t that dismissal be appealed?

Why is it that much needed parking spaces are allocated to ‘bus stops” on congested streets, like Regent Street, when no bus stops in those spots?

I’ve read of many instances of robberies committed by “pillion riders” on motor cycles in and around Georgetown, particularly, and recently another of these where a funeral home was robbed in this manner.

A friend of mine mentioned that in Honduras and a few other countries, where such robberies were prevalent, these types were significantly reduced after a ban on pillion riders on motor cycles was introduced. Just wondering…

Regards,

H N Nawbatt