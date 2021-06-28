Meadow Bank woman dies after Brickdam collision

A twenty-two-year-old pillion rider died yesterday following a collision on Saturday night between the motorcycle she was on and a car at the intersection of Brickdam and Brummel Place.

The deceased has been identified as Kizzre Cave of Cane Street, Meadow Bank, Georgetown.

Police yesterday said that the accident occurred at 9.15pm when motorcar PWW 2903 which was travelling east on the northern lane of Brickdam and motorcycle CK 9077 which was proceeding north along the western side of Brummel Place collided. The intersection is managed by a traffic light but it was not functioning at the time.