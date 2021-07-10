10 water businesses forced to suspend operations after sanitation tests

The Government Analyst-Food and Drug Department (GA-FDD) on Friday disclosed that it had forced 10 water refilling businesses in Georgetown and its environs to suspend their operations after samples submitted for sanitation and safety tests were found to be unsatisfactory.

The disclosure was made as the GA-FDD announced the findings of a water processing survey that was conducted among 46 processors in Georgetown and its environs in the period October, 2020, to January, 2021.

GA-FDD did not identify the processors that were asked to cease operations but said they were only allowed to resume operations after satisfying sanitary and microbiological safety requirements in the best interest of the consuming public.