Three more COVID deaths confirmed

The Health Ministry on Friday reported three more COVID-19 deaths that occurred over the preceding two days along with 77 new cases of the virus.

In a statement, the ministry identified the three fatalities as a 75-year-old man from Region Four, who died on Wednesday, and a 36-year-old man and 66-year-old woman, both from Region Five, who died on Thursday. The deaths took the country’s COVID-19 death toll so far to 489.

Meanwhile, 77 new cases increased the total number of confirmed cases in the country to date to 20,834. The new cases were detected after 1,259 more tests were done.