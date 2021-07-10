Need for gas project comes under scrutiny at scoping meeting

ExxonMobil and the EPA were yesterday buffeted with questions at a public meeting as to why a gas-to-shore energy project was being undertaken when renewable fuels could provide the same output without damaging the environment and worsening climate change.

The arguments were made at a meeting at the Umana Yana which is part of a series intended to craft the terms of reference for the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for the massive US$900 million project to pipe associated gas from Guyana’s offshore oil wells to be transformed into energy at a plant at Wales, West Bank Demerara.

Yesterday’s session came after a virtual meeting on Thursday where ExxonMobil’s affiliate, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) faced a barrage of questions from Guyanese professionals on who would be owner of the gas piped ashore and why there were plans to sell portions of it to an unknown third party.