Mohammed’s four-wicket haul inspires Windies win

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – Off-spinner Anisa Mohammed’s clinical four-wicket effort wrecked Pakistan Women and set up a comfortable eight-wicket victory, as West Indies strolled to a 2-0 lead in the five-match One-Day International series here yesterday.

After the visitors chose to bat first at Coolidge Cricket Ground, the 32-year-old snatched four for 27 to send the innings crashing to 120 all out in the 43rd over, with only opener Muneeba Ali (36) and Aliya Riaz (26) providing any resistance.

In reply, opener Hayley Matthews found form with a breezy 49 off 58 deliveries while her left-handed partner Kyshona Knight made a patient unbeaten 39, as West Indies Women reached their target in the 32nd over with time and effort to spare.

The hosts swept the preceding three-match Twenty20 series and won the opening ODI on Wednesday by five wickets.

Seeking to level the series, Pakistan made a terrible start when they lost in-form opener Ayesha Zafar for four in the third over and captain Javeria Khan in the fifth for five, with 13 runs on the board.

However, Muneeba punched half-dozen fours in a 63-ball knock, reviving the innings in a 43-run, third wicket stand with Omaima Sohail who made 19 off 34 deliveries.

Rookie off-spinner Karisma Ramharack (2-27) broke the stand in the 17th over when she gained an lbw decision against Sohail and Muneeba followed in the 23rd over, to trigger a slide that saw the visitors lose their last seven wickets for 41 runs.

The damage was done primarily by Mohammed, the Trinidadian scything through the middle and lower order and picking up the key wicket of Aliya Riaz, after the right-hander belted two fours and a six in her 52-ball stay at the crease.

Matthews also chipped in with her off-spin, taking two for 17.

The game was virtually put to bed once Matthews and Kyshona Knight put on 65 for the first wicket to keep Pakistan Women without any early success.

Matthews counted nine fours to mark her highest score in six innings dating back three years, and looked to be closing in on a fifth ODI half-century when she perished via the run out route in the 18th over. Kyshona, meanwhile, who struck four fours in a 90-ball effort, then put on 32 for the second wicket with her twin Kycia (12) and a further 24 in an unbroken third wicket partnership with Deandra Dottin (13 not out), to put the hosts over the line.

The third ODI is set for Monday at the Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium.