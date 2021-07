Diagnosed with the largest arteriovenous malformation (AVM) locally, Police Corporal Amit Bacchus is in urgent need of a lifesaving surgery and is seeking the public’s assistance in raising funds to have the procedure done.

The surgery is estimated to cost approximately $6 million.

Due to the lack of the necessary resources at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH), all the materials and an intervention radiologist will have to be flown in from the United States (US).