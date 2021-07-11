Cop robbed of bike in Spurwing Drive stick-up

Police are now searching for two men who robbed a policeman of his motorcycle on Friday evening at Spurwing Drive, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

The Guyana Police Force said the attack occurred at 7.30 pm as the 23-year-old lawman and his 14-year-old sister, who was the pillion rider, were heading north along Spurwing Drive.

Two men, described as an identifiable male and an unidentifiable male, rode up behind them. The unidentifiable male, who had a gun, pulled out the weapon and pointed it at the victims and demanded that they stop. He later fired three rounds into the air.

The victims complied and the gunman then mounted the policeman’s motorcycle, a Honda XR series, CK 2404, valued $435,000, and rode away in the company of his accomplice.

A report of the robbery was made to the police, who are investigating.