Rupununi youth stabs neighbours after drunken row

A Rupununi youth is now in police custody after he stabbed his neighbours following a drunken argument.

The Guyana Police Force said the incident occurred at 1.25 am at Tabatinga, in the Central Rupununi. The two victims were identified as Paul Constance and Timothy James.

According to the Police, the suspect, who is 19, was at the home of the two victims and their families roasting chicken and fish. Constance and the suspect were consuming vodka and around 12.30 am an argument erupted between them.