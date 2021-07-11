Living with Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

A Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) diagnosis in January 2020 saw Anjeli Surujpaul, a University of Guyana student, having to make drastic changes to her life and she is now working to raise awareness about the autoimmune deficiency.

Surujpaul, 22, who had been dancing since she was eight years old, was forced to curtail this activity after she fell ill. “Before getting ill and before my diagnosis, I was a dancer. I also [did]… a lot of volunteer work with Dharmic, so I was out and about. I was a busybody basically, and then in September of 2019 I suddenly felt ill and everything changed. I wasn’t able to attend most of my classes,” she told the Sunday Stabroek.