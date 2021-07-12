The standoff between the Police Service Commission and the Authorities continues

Accountability Watch

Corruption and discrimination have long been recognised as significant barriers to achieving an equal and inclusive future…We found compelling evidence that discrimination – whether on the basis of race, ethnicity, age, gender, sexual orientation or belief – enables and fuels corruption, creating a vicious cycle that deepens inequality.  

 Transparency International & Equal Rights Trust

Last week, we reported that former South African President, Jacob Zuma, was sentenced to 15 months’ imprisonment for his failure to appear before the country’s anti-corruption commission investigating certain allegations against him while holding office. Mr. Zuma has since turned himself in to the police to serve his sentence. 